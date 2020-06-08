Would you like masks with that? Masks now available at drive-thrus

by Morinville News Staff

The Alberta Government says it is distributing 20 million non-medical face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Approximately 600 A&W, McDonald’s and Tim Hortons drive-thrus will provide Albertans with four non-medical masks. The masks are free and no purchase is necessary.

The government says about 95 per cent of Albertans live within 10 kilometres of a drive-thru.

To reduce traffic, Albertans are encouraged to pick up masks for family members and friends; however, as the masks are being distributed on the honour system, people are asked to respect the one package of four masks per Albertan.

Municipalities outside a 50-kilometre radius of a drive-thru are being provided masks.

The government says it is the first province in Canada to support residents with free masks for use in situations where physical distancing may not be possible.

ADVERTISEMENT - Click ad for details

Instructions for proper care and use of non-medical masks are available at alberta.ca/masks.