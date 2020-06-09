Alberta to move to Stage 2 of Relaunch Friday

by Morinville News Staff

Less than a month after launching Stage 1 of Alberta’s relaunch strategy, Premier Jason Kenney has announced the province will launch Stage 2 on Friday, June 12.

“Albertans should be very proud of their response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kenney said, adding that the economy will take some time to recover.

The Premier said the government needed to see three benchmarks before moving forward: COVID-19-related hospitalization needed to decrease or have no more than a 5% increase over two weeks. The number of occupied ICU beds needed to be on the decrease. Active cases also needed to be on the downswing.

To that end, Kenney said hospitalizations had been down consistently over the past two weeks. As of yesterday, there were 355 active cases, down from the 1000 cases at the Stage 1 relaunch on May 14. ICU numbers sit at 12% of the province’s 50-bed capacity.

“We’re containing the virus as best as possible,” Kenney said, before outlining the things that could reopen as of Friday.

On the list of options for Albertans as of Friday are:

• K-12 schools diploma exams and summer school

• Libraries

• More surgeries will be scheduled

• Community Halls

• Team Sports

• Wellness and Personal Services

• Movies and Live Theatres

• Indoor Rec Fitness & Sports Facilities

• Instrumental Concerts

• Casinos & Bingo Halls

• VLTs in Restaurants & Lounges

• Outdoor and Indoor Seated Events (maximum 100)

• Places of Worship for Service Only – no cap if physical distancing and barriers applied

• Indoor social events (maximum 50)

Regular COVID-19 precautions will apply.

The Town of Morinville has a COVID-19 update on its facilities scheduled for the June 9 meeting.

Morinville News will provide additional details when available.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

There is also more flexibility for ‘cohort’ groups – small groups of people whose members do not always keep two metres apart:

A household can increase its close interactions with other households to a maximum of 15 people

Performers can have a cohort of up to 50 people (cast members or performers)

Sports teams can play in region-only cohorts of up to 50 players (mini-leagues)

People could be part of a sports/performing and household cohort

Albertans are encouraged to follow public health guidelines and notify others in the cohort(s) if they have symptoms or test positive for COVID-19. If they do test positive or have symptoms, mandatory isolation is required.

The 50 per cent capacity limit for provincial campgrounds is also being lifted. Over the coming days, the online reservation system will be updated and sites will come online in phases. By July 1, all camping sites will be open for reservations. First-come, first-served sites may open sooner. Information on additional sites will be added to alberta.parks.ca when they become available.