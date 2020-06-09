Alberta to move to Stage 2 of Relaunch Friday

by Morinville News Staff
Less than a month after launching Stage 1 of Alberta’s relaunch strategy, Premier Jason Kenney has announced the province will launch Stage 2 on Friday, June 12.
“Albertans should be very proud of their response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kenney said, adding that the economy will take some time to recover.
The Premier said the government needed to see three benchmarks before moving forward: COVID-19-related hospitalization needed to decrease or have no more than a 5% increase over two weeks. The number of occupied ICU beds needed to be on the decrease. Active cases also needed to be on the downswing.
To that end, Kenney said hospitalizations had been down consistently over the past two weeks. As of yesterday, there were 355 active cases, down from the 1000 cases at the Stage 1 relaunch on May 14. ICU numbers sit at 12% of the province’s 50-bed capacity.
“We’re containing the virus as best as possible,” Kenney said, before outlining the things that could reopen as of Friday.
On the list of options for Albertans as of Friday are:
• K-12 schools diploma exams and summer school
• Libraries
• More surgeries will be scheduled
• Community Halls
• Team Sports
• Wellness and Personal Services
• Movies and Live Theatres
• Indoor Rec Fitness & Sports Facilities
• Instrumental Concerts
• Casinos & Bingo Halls
• VLTs in Restaurants & Lounges
• Outdoor and Indoor Seated Events (maximum 100)
• Places of Worship for Service Only – no cap if physical distancing and barriers applied
• Indoor social events (maximum 50)
Regular COVID-19 precautions will apply.
The Town of Morinville has a COVID-19 update on its facilities scheduled for the June 9 meeting.
Morinville News will provide additional details when available.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
There is also more flexibility for ‘cohort’ groups – small groups of people whose members do not always keep two metres apart:
A household can increase its close interactions with other households to a maximum of 15 people
Performers can have a cohort of up to 50 people (cast members or performers)
Sports teams can play in region-only cohorts of up to 50 players (mini-leagues)
People could be part of a sports/performing and household cohort
Albertans are encouraged to follow public health guidelines and notify others in the cohort(s) if they have symptoms or test positive for COVID-19. If they do test positive or have symptoms, mandatory isolation is required.
The 50 per cent capacity limit for provincial campgrounds is also being lifted. Over the coming days, the online reservation system will be updated and sites will come online in phases. By July 1, all camping sites will be open for reservations. First-come, first-served sites may open sooner. Information on additional sites will be added to alberta.parks.ca when they become available.
Kal McDonald
Look how well that’s playing out south of the border. This government continues to make horrible decisions. Guess that’s why 56% of the province want a new premier.
This party is a joke. Continuing to support these clowns is an even bigger one.
Dustan McLean well said
I believe we are the last province in the West to move to Phase 2. I understand your hate for this government but please don’t spread divisive vitriol just for the sake of spreading it. Leave that to those south of the border.
Good job Jason
Paul Dupuis good job in being the worst of the bunch. More UCP logic on display.
The scam is almost over
Paul Dupuis
What about campgrounds ? Washrooms , showers ?
Mike Nippard Go on the official alberta parks website and it will probably be written there 😊 Campgrounds opening to full capacity tho, that’s amazing.
Valérie Palin-Robert thank you and I will
Mike Nippard – the information is right in the article.
“The 50 per cent capacity limit for provincial campgrounds is also being lifted. Over the coming days, the online reservation system will be updated and sites will come online in phases. By July 1, all camping sites will be open for reservations. First-come, first-served sites may open sooner. Information on additional sites will be added to alberta.parks.ca when they become available.”
When our PM is out in massive crowds to join a protest it’s time to open shop back up. Let’s get people back to work rather than borrowing more money.
Jordan Koopmans another clown town answer. This is called a false equivalency. You may want to look that up.
Dustan McLean its hypricital of him. Hell, at least open the house of commons back up before immersing yourself in groups that are larger. Is that a closer comparison for you?
Dustan McLean its hypocritical of him. After months of telling us to stay home, completely ignoring health officials and rules in ontario about mass gatherings even to the point of shaking hands with other protestors…what a joke. How can anyone take what this “leader” has to say seriously when he cant even lead by example. Time to go back to work so hopefully only my kids have to pay for this mess and not grandkids.
Should have opened things up about 2 months ago when we discovered COVID was only dangerous to a select group….should have kept the isolated and let the rest of us carry on with life!
Kat Rosekat wow. You’re CLEARLY not educated on the subject.
It’s funny how fear that has been created by the WHO and Media has made people so deaf , that even now that more and more real medical professionals and scientists are letting the truth be known people are still too scared to live ….. perfect example of Stockholm Syndrome