Many businesses now open but sales lagging far behind

by Morinville News Staff

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says 44 per cent of Canadian small businesses are now completely open, but only 15 per cent have seen sales return to normal levels.

Alberta is second in the pack of openings at 54 er cent, slightly behind New Brunswick at 59 per cent; however, across the country, only 15 per cent of small firms report their sales have returned to normal. That ranges from a low of 5 per cent in Newfoundland and Labrador and 25 per cent in Saskatchewan. Alberta is right at the national average of 15 per cent of pre-COVID 19 sales.

CFIB says it has developed a number of tools and resources to support small businesses through what it calls a bumpy road to recovery,

– Free access to CFIB’s team of experts for one-on-one advice on all government support programs at cfib.ca/introductoryoffer

– A downloadable “Back to Business” kit, including information on provincial guidelines, a customizable “We’re open” poster and workplace safety templates at cfib.ca/backtobusiness

– A “PPEs for SMEs” Facebook group, where small businesses looking to buy PPE can connect with those that produce it.