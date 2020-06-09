Virtual doctor visits here to stay

by Morinville News Staff

Introduced in March by the province as a way to aid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government announced Monday that new billing codes for telephone and video call virtual visits would become permanent effective immediately.

In a media release, Minister of Health Tyler Shandro sad virtual care had become an important part of the province’s, providing an alternative to office visits that risked contact with the virus.

“These visits have proved their value, so we’re making them permanent, to allow physicians and patients to keep using them as appropriate while being fairly compensated,” Shandro said.

The government says the virtual services codes will not be subject to the daily patient visit cap imposed on the province’s doctors.