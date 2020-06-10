Pharmacists can provide larger drugs again as of June 15

by Morinville News Staff

Pharmacists in Alberta can begin to give out larger quantities of drugs again as of June 15.

The governments 30-day supply put in place as a COVID-19 measure is being relaxed as of Monday to allow pharmacists to provide up to a 100-day supply.

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro said the government is confident that now is the time to adjust guidance to help Albertans make fewer visits to pharmacies and to support pharmacists in reducing the volume of prescriptions to fill.

Despite supply levels returning to normal, some drugs are still in limited supply and Pharmacists are asked to use their professional judgment and dispense a 30-day supply when necessary for specific drugs that continue to have shortages or supply chain issues.