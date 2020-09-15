Morinville RCMP investigate damaged headstones at Gibbons church

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP investigating damaged headstones in a local cemetery.

Between the dates of September 8th and September 9th 2020, individuals knocked over several headstones and flower pots at the Anglican Church Cemetery in Gibbons, Alberta.

The investigators also noted a wooden cross had been removed from a headstone and has not been located.

Morinville RCMP is asking anyone with information about this investigation to call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or your local police detachment.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (tips), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app through the apple app or google play store.