Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Above: Local photographer sent us this photo from his travels in the area.



The Grand Opening of the Father’s House took place Sept. 13 with more than 500 in attendance.

You can read our full story here.

Legal author Ruthann Weeks was signing books at Higher Grounds on Friday afternoon. Weeks is one of the eleven co-authors of the book, “From Shadows to Light A Whole Approach to Mental Health, “compiled by Olivia Kachman. You can read our full story here. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Musee Morinville Museum released its second of four virtual exhibits during Alberta Culture Days. This one is their Pioneer Women Exhibit.

A Mediterranean Diet workshop with SASPCN Health Educator Stephanie Karkutly was held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Friday. The basics of the Mediterranean Diet was covered as well as lifestyle pattern and the many well-known health benefits such as reduced cardiovascular risk, improved blood sugar control and the positive impacts on mental health. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Chamber held its AGM last Wednesday. Above, Mayor Turner swears in Alan Otway as a new board member for the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Wednesday. – Lucie Roy Photo

The following day the Chamber hosted their annual golf tournament. – Lucie Roy Photo

Local photographer Don Boutilier sent us this photo of a bald eagle headed for a tree.

An early evening photo from Don Boutilier.