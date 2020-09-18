Two charged in St. Albert drug investigation

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On September 9, 2020, the St Albert RCMP Drug Unit concluded a drug trafficking investigation which resulted in two individuals being charged with a combination of 36 Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act charges.

Kyra Belle Jarema (19) of Edmonton, Alta. (previously of St Albert) was charged with the following:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance – Heroin (x3)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin (x2)

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin, Methamphetamine & GHB (x3)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime (x3)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (x2)

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (x2)

Failing to Comply with a Probation Order (x7)

Failing to Comply with a Release Order (x2)

Possession of Stolen Property

Dustin Michael Orvis (33) of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. was charged with the following:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance – Heroin

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin, Methamphetamine & GHB (x3)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (x2)

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Failing to Comply with a Release Order (x2)

Operating a Motor Vehicle while Prohibited.

Kyra Jarema and Dustin Orvis were held for Judicial Interim Release Hearings.

The St. Albert RCMP seized a 2001 BMW 320i, belonging to Kyra Jarema, as offence related property in relation to this drug investigation.

Sgt. Rob Butz, Non-Commissioned Officer in charge of Plain Clothes Sections, stated, “St. Albert RCMP Drug Unit is committed to keeping our citizens safe by conducting investigations guided by intelligence in order to target individuals who hurt our community.”

Anyone who has information on any crime is asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play.