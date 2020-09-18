What’s Cooking?: Quick and easy at-home brunch ideas

(NC) Recreating our favourite dishes and meals at home has been essential for getting through this unprecedented year, and brunch is no exception. This approach can help you save money while taking social distancing precautions during the pandemic.

One key element in any brunch spread is the artisanal toast. Though it sounds lavish, anyone can easily make restaurant-worthy toast at a fraction of the cost in their own kitchen.

“Despite the fact that people are eating in restaurants less frequently this year, artisanal toast is still a hugely popular food trend in Canada,” says Abbey Sharp, culinary expert and registered dietitian. “Make your own toast masterpieces with wholesome, naturally fermented bread from Stonemill Bakehouse. Whether it’s the classic avocado topping or something new you’re experimenting with, there is simply no limit to just how creative you can get with your toast!”

You can make your very own nutritious version of avocado toast with this decadent yet simple recipe from Abbey Sharp.

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

2 slices Stonemill m ultigrain s ourdough r ye

½ avocado, mashed

1 tsp lemon juice

4 thin slices of red onion

3 cherry tomatoes, halved

1 oz smoked salmon, cut into pieces

½ tsp capers

¼ tsp everything bagel seasoning

Tip: To make the everything bagel seasoning yourself, simply combine one tablespoon each of poppyseeds, sesame seeds, dried garlic flakes and dried onion flakes with one teaspoon of kosher salt.

Directions:

Toast the bread. Mash avocado with lemon juice and smear on toast. Add onion, tomatoes, smoked salmon, capers and everything bagel seasoning.

Find more recipe inspiration at stonemillbakehouse.com.