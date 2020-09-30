Gibbons cemetery vandals too young to be charged, police say

Morinville RCMP were able, through investigation, to determine the suspects responsible for the vandalism to the cemetery. Due to the age of the suspects, however, they cannot be charged nor their names be released.

Morinville RCMP would like to thank members of the general public in solving this senseless crime.

Morinville RCMP investigating damaged headstones in a local cemetery.

Between the dates of September 8th and September 9th 2020, individuals knocked over several headstones and flower pots at the Anglican Church Cemetery in Gibbons, Alberta.

The investigators also noted a wooden cross had been removed from a headstone and has not been located.

Morinville RCMP is asking anyone with information about this investigation to call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or your local police detachment.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (tips), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app through the apple app or google play store.

Publisher’s Note: Canada’s Youth Justice Act indicates a child under the age of 12 cannot be charged with a crime.