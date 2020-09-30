Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools appoints new Assistant Superintendent of Human Resource Services 

by Stephen Dafoe

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools announced Tuesday the appointment of Joseph Dumont as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resource Services. Dumont holds a Masters of Education from the University of Alberta, specializing in Educational Psychology, School Counselling, and a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Alberta.

Dr. Clint Moroziuk, Superintendent of Schools, said in a media release that the Division was delighted to welcome Dumont. “Mr. Dumont is known as a committed faith leader, innovator, and strong collaborator with staff and community stakeholders,” Moroziuk said.

Dumont is currently principal of Archbishop Jordan Catholic High School in Sherwood Park. He brings 20 years experience in education to the table as a teacher, teacher-counsellor, assistant principal, and also curriculum consultant with Edmonton Catholic Schools, an education manager with Alberta Education, and an instructor at the University of Alberta.

“I am excited to meet the staff and to get to know the communities in Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools,” Dumont said in Tuesday’s media release. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve our students and families in this new role.”

Dumont starts with Greater St. Albert Nov. 9.