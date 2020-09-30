Letter: Local food drive now underway

For the past eight years, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Morinville area have been running a door to door food drive every September which is a main Food Drive for this area.

Sadly, because of COVID 19, we will have to change some of our collection practices for this year – but we hope to return to normal next year. Instead of delivering bags to homes and then collecting them, we are only able to encourage the wonderful people who usually leave out food donations for us to collect, to make monetary donations to the Morinville food bank office at 9916- 104 Street, Morinville, AB, T8R 1R8. Non-perishable food items and monetary donations can be brought directly to the Foodbank.

They are open only Tuesdays and Thursdays noon until 2pm. You can also make food donations in the Foodbank bin at the Sobeys in Morinville.

The campaign runs until October 12th, which is Thanksgiving – we are eager to give thanks for what we have by sharing with those who are without. Thank you in advance for your participation.

Leasa Sulz