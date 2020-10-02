AGLC launches PlayAlberta.ca

by Stephen Dafoe
AGLC launched PlayAlberta.ca Oct. 1, a regulated, online gambling website Albertans over the age of 18 and pysically located in the province can take part in. The government says the site has a variety of virtual slots and table games at launch, and that more features will be added as time goes on. The gaming commission says the site integrates GameSense into the platform.
The site can be accessed on computers, tablets and smart phones. Users will need to verify their identity before accessing some features.
“PlayAlberta.ca’s another way AGLC is delivering a responsible gambling choice for the benefits of Albertans,” said AGLC President & CAO Alain Maisonneuve. “The province’s regulated online gambling website will offer players expanded entertainment options with integrated responsible gambling features and generate revenue to support valuable programs and services Albertans rely on every day.”
The site was developed by Michigan- and Manitoba-based NeoPollard Interactive, the successful bidder ont he contract to develop the online platform.
New PlayAlberta.ca developments can be followed online through @PlayAlberta on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
