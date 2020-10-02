AGLC launches PlayAlberta.ca

by Stephen Dafoe

AGLC launched PlayAlberta.ca Oct. 1, a regulated, online gambling website Albertans over the age of 18 and pysically located in the province can take part in. The government says the site has a variety of virtual slots and table games at launch, and that more features will be added as time goes on. The gaming commission says the site integrates GameSense into the platform.

The site can be accessed on computers, tablets and smart phones. Users will need to verify their identity before accessing some features.