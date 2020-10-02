Morinville celebrates International Day of Older Persons

by Lucie Roy October 1 was International Day of Older Persons. In recognition of this day-the Town of Morinville and FCSS department connected with community businesses and local organizations to fill 80 Swag bags to be presented to individuals 55+ that have registered to receive one.

Mary Benson, Community Services/FCSS Coordinator Seniors Programming said a huge thank you goes out to our local businesses and organizations that donated “Swag”, coupons or discount vouchers.

All of the beautiful re-usable shopping bags were sewn by participants, friends and volunteers of the Morinville AHS- Adult Day Program.