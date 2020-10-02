Morinville schools participate in Orange Shirt Day

by Lucie Roy

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, schools in Morinville participated in Orange Shirt Day.

Orange Shirt Day is an event designed to educate people and promote awareness in Canada about the residential school system and the impact it had on indigenous communities- an impact that continues today.

Background Picking out your outfit for the first day of school is a huge event for many students. When Phyllis Webstad was six years of age she went her her first day of school at St. Joseph’s Mission residential school in B.C.

She was wearing a brand new orange shirt. Upon arrival her shirt was taken from her and she never got it back.

This had a big impact on Webstad and the colour orange always reminds her of how her feelings did not matter, and how no one cared.

Today people wear orange to honour the children who survived Indian Residential Schools and to remember those who never made it home.

Since 2013, it is held annually on September 30, especially in schools with students and staff, where they are encouraged to wear an orange shirt.