RCMP encourage “squashing” crime and tell you how to safe “gourd” cabins

submitted by Alberta RCMP

October is a popular time for people to close-up their cabins for the season and Alberta RCMP is urging citizens to consider crime prevention while doing this.

In 2019 there were over 650 reported break and enters to seasonal properties in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction. The highest months for reported break and enters were November, October, and December. Break and enters can also occur during the off-season but end up being reported in the spring. In an effort to curb break-ins during the winter months, Alberta RCMP is providing these tips:

· It’s not just pumpkins that should be hollow this time of year, remember to take home all valuables.

· Don’t ‘fall’ into old habits. If you can’t take all valuables home, be sure to lock them in a shed or garage.

· Help ‘squash’ crime by locking all doors and windows.

· Safe’gourd’ your cabin by periodically checking on your property.

· ‘Leaf’ robbers ‘stumped’ by installing alarms and surveillance cameras.

· Make a criminal ‘beleaf’ you’re there by installing timers on lights.

· Keep autumn-mobiles and toys safe by locking them in a secure building or take them home.

Alberta RCMP will be using #SeasonalSafety for the duration of October. For more crime prevention and safety tips, follow @RCMPAlberta (Twitter) and @RCMPinAlberta (Facebook).

If you see something suspicious, report it to your local police service. If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.