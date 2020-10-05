Town running two contests for Halloween

by Stephen Dafoe
Although the annual Halloween Family Dance is not taking place this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Morinville is offering two Halloween-themed contests to keep everyone in the ghoulish frame of mind. A Spooky Search & Find and Halloween Home Decor Contest run until Oct. 31.
The Search & Find contest takes place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre where a number of spooky items have been painted on the windows.
To enter for a chance to win a $100 Home Hardware gift card, tell them how many bats there are in the display. You can send the answer to community@morinville.ca.
The Town’s Halloween Home Decor Contest once again seeks to reward Morinville’s spookiest house (Halloween-themed, not in general) and send a photo of your interior and/or exterior photos to community@morinville.ca. The prize for that contest is a $75 gift card.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw has recently provided guides to Albertans planning to go trick or treating later this month. You can find those guidelines online at https://www.alberta.ca/halloween-during-covid19.aspx.
