Town running two contests for Halloween

by Stephen Dafoe

Although the annual Halloween Family Dance is not taking place this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Morinville is offering two Halloween-themed contests to keep everyone in the ghoulish frame of mind. A Spooky Search & Find and Halloween Home Decor Contest run until Oct. 31.

The Search & Find contest takes place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre where a number of spooky items have been painted on the windows.

“Halloween is such a fun time of year and we hope the community is able to come to the MCCC to check out this unique, large window display to kick off their Halloween season,” said Kathleen Ducharme, Events and Cultural Programmer.

To enter for a chance to win a $100 Home Hardware gift card, tell them how many bats there are in the display. You can send the answer to community@morinville.ca.