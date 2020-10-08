Albertans invited to provide input on citizen initiatives and recall

Albertans are invited to attend a virtual public meeting Monday, Oct. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. to discuss citizens’ initiatives and recall.

Those interested in presenting to the Legislative Assembly of Alberta’s Select Special Democratic Accountability Committee must pre-register by email to DACommittee.Admin@assembly.ab.ca by 4 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Questions or requests for additional details can be directed to the Committee Clerk at 780-415-2878.

Names of presenters will be made public and all presentations will be broadcast live during the meeting and transcribed by Hansard.