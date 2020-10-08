Albertans invited to provide input on citizen initiatives and recall

Albertans are invited to attend a virtual public meeting Monday, Oct. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. to discuss citizens’ initiatives and recall.
Those interested in presenting to the Legislative Assembly of Alberta’s Select Special Democratic Accountability Committee must pre-register by email to DACommittee.Admin@assembly.ab.ca by 4 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Questions or requests for additional details can be directed to the Committee Clerk at 780-415-2878.
Names of presenters will be made public and all presentations will be broadcast live during the meeting and transcribed by Hansard.
Those interested in watching the proceedings can do so on Alberta Assembly TV, online at assembly.ab.ca, or by visiting the Legislative Assembly’s social media channels for the livestream.
For more information about the Democratic Accountability Committee and its mandate visit assembly.ab.ca/assembly-business/committees/DA .
