The Town of Morinville announced Thursday its Children’s Play Space presented by Atlas Premium Home Development will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 13 but will be restricted to cohort-only use for up to eight people.

A variety of one-hour time slots will be available each day between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Those slots must be pre-booked online at: www.morinville.ca/mlc or by calling 780-939-3450.

The area is recommended for children under eight years of age.