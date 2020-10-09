St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy holds its grand opening

The event included O Canada in English and Cree by Kiya Bruno of Samson Cree First Nation on screen, and an Indigenous Ceremony with Elder Edna Arcand of Alexander First Nation in attendance. The Liturgy of the Word and Blessing of the School was conducted by Most Reverend Paul Terrio, Bishop, Archdiocese of St Paul. Also in attendance was Reverend Trini Pinca, OMI St Jean Baptiste Parish.
Dignitary speeches and presentations included the Honourable Dale Nally, Morinville Mayor Barry Turner, Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, Associate Group 2 Architecture & Interior Design, Robert Labonte, Chair of the School Council Lauren Dillman, students Austin May and Taylor Krywko.
From Greater St Albert Catholic Schools’ Board of Trustees Chair Noreen Radford, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Clint Moroziuk, Master of Ceremonies Rudy Zacharias and Principal St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy Cheryl LaBuick.
Dallas Arcand, three-time World Champion Hoop Dancer from Alexander First Nation provided a cultural performance.
The Ribbon- Cutting Ceremony was performed by Bennett Thompson with the Principal Cheyl LaBuick and Vice Principal Lisa Giacobbbo holding the ribbon.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions they were unable to host the public on-site; however, the formal ceremony was live streamed.
The school opened to Pre-K to Grade 5 students in the community on Aug. 30, 2020.
Deputy Superintendent Rhonda Nixon and Elder Edna Arcand.
Dr, Clint Moroziuk, Superintendent of Schools, GSACRD. Rudy Zacharias, Community Engagement and Communications, Most Reverend Paul Terrio, Bishop Archdiocese of St Paul, Reverend Trini Pinca, OMI St Jean Baptiste Parish and Principal Cheryl LaBuick.
MLA Dale Nally and GSACRD Board of Trustee Chair Noreen Radford.
Master of Ceremonies Rudy Zacharias, Manager of Community Engagement & Communications.
St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy. Pre-K to Grade 5.
Be the first to comment