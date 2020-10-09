St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy holds its grand opening

The event included O Canada in English and Cree by Kiya Bruno of Samson Cree First Nation on screen, and an Indigenous Ceremony with Elder Edna Arcand of Alexander First Nation in attendance. The Liturgy of the Word and Blessing of the School was conducted by Most Reverend Paul Terrio, Bishop, Archdiocese of St Paul. Also in attendance was Reverend Trini Pinca, OMI St Jean Baptiste Parish.