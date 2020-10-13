2021 Alberta Literary Awards open for submissions

submitted by Writers’ Guild of Alberta

The Writers’ Guild of Alberta (WGA) is preparing to celebrate another successful year with the 2021 Alberta Literary Awards. Writers from across Alberta and their publishers are invited to check out and submit to this year’s award categories.

The deadline for submissions to the Alberta Literary Awards is December 31, 2020.

Submissions are evaluated on originality, creativity, and quality of writing, as well as appropriate fit within a category. The winners will be announced next spring.

The Alberta Literary Awards were created by the Writers’ Guild of Alberta in 1982 to recognize excellence in writing by Alberta authors.

The 2021 Alberta Literary Awards Categories

Prizes of $1500 will be awarded to published entries in the following categories:

R. Ross Annett Award for Children’s Literature (picture books)

Georges Bugnet Award for Fiction

Wilfrid Eggleston Award for Nonfiction

Stephan G. Stephansson Award for Poetry

Gwen Pharis Ringwood Award for Drama (published or produced)

Prizes of $700 will be awarded to unpublished and published entries in the following categories:

James H. Gray Award for Short Nonfiction (published)

Howard O’Hagan Award for Short Story (published)

Jon Whyte Memorial Essay Award (unpublished)

Award submissions can also be entered to qualify for the following city book prizes:

The Robert Kroetsch City of Edmonton Book Prize ($10,000 prize)

The City of Calgary W.O. Mitchell Book Prize ($5,000 prize)

At the same time, the WGA will also be accepting nominations the Golden Pen Award.

To view our full submission guidelines, please click HERE.