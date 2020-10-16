1000 Push-Up Challenge raises money for Juvenile Diabetes research

by Lucie Roy

Peter Lofstrand set a goal to attempt 1000 push ups for a day to raise funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). The one day challenge was held Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lofstrand said he would have to do 88 sets of ten push-ups and eight sets of 15 to get to 1000. That calculated to a set of 10 every five minutes for the entire day, mixing in a set of 15 every once in a while.

A few people came in during the day to provide their support and donations.

Kal McDonald (above right) of Coach’s Corner Sports Bar did a few push ups with Lofstrand.

Scott Wallace, CAASA Strongest Man Master 2019 and owner of Crushers Supplements provided Lofstrand with a few drink supplements, a few tips and a count down on a set of 15 push ups.

Lofstrand said the final tally was 847 push ups. “I wanted to put up a valiant effort, and I beat my expectations of 300, so I hope that I’ve impressed enough to garner a few donations.”

Lofstrand said if a person would like to sponsor him he is on the JDRF webpage, listed under the 2020 Sun Life Ride to Defeat Diabetes for JDRF.

The Sun Life Ride to Defeat Diabetes for JDRF is held in communities across Canada every year.

The participants raise funds to help make type 1 diabetes a thing of the past.