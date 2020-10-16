Morinville RCMP concludes investigation into fatal collision

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Sturgeon County, Alta. – The Morinville RCMP attended a fatal single vehicle collision on September 21, 2020 on Range Road 240 in Sturgeon County and launched an investigation.

At 6:54 p.m., Morinville RCMP responded to a 911 call that a single vehicle which was travelling southbound veered off the roadway, went into the ditch where it rolled and caught fire. Sturgeon County Fire Department attended and put out the vehicle fire. The remains of one deceased occupant were located in the vehicle. Police Dog Services was deployed to ensure there were no other occupants.

An investigation was conducted with the assistance of the RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The identity of the deceased driver was confirmed to be that of a 43-year-old male from Edmonton.

Further information will not be provided in relation to this collision.