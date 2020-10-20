Small Business week more important than ever, CFIB launches contest

by Stephen Dafoe

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business has expanded its #SmallBusinessEveryDay campaign with the Big Thank You contest, running for the next six weeks.

Sponsored by eBay, Scotiabank and Mastercard, the contest is designed to encourage business owners and consumers to support each other heading into the holidays. Shoppers can enter to win one of six Big Thank You boxes that include $500 cash to spend at a local business by sending a thank you message to their favourite business at smallbusinesseveryday.ca.

The prize boxes include items from a small business from every province and territory. The contest will run for the next six weeks, with one draw per week.

Additionally, the draw winner’s nominated business will receive a $2500 cash prize.

“The Big Thank You is our way of shining a light on the mutual gratitude that has helped so many small businesses and their customers feel supported during the pandemic,” said CFIB Executive Vice-President Laura Jones. “There is a growing movement of Canadians rallying around their favourite independent businesses. As we’re heading into the holiday season, we would like to see the movement grow even bigger.”

Business down across the country

CFIB says Small Business Week is crucial and less celebratory this year given the downturn in sales across the country.

Although 71 per cent of Alberta businesses are fully open now and 42 per cent are fully staffed, only 24 per cent are making normal sales.

“Small Business Week is typically an opportunity to celebrate the local businesses that make our communities great: the barbershop that always gets your hair just right, the independent grocer that sponsors your kid’s hockey team, and the print shop down the street that gave you your first job,” Jones said. “This year, the stakes are much higher—small businesses have been pummelled by months of closures and restrictions, many have had to lay off valued staff, and sales remain dangerously low. They need our support now more than ever.”