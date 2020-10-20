Town acknowledges small businesses during Small Business Week

submitted by the Town of Morinville

The Town of Morinville would like to recognize Morinville’s small businesses during Small Business Week. This year’s theme is Forging the way forward.

Morinville has over 150 storefront businesses within the community; the majority of which are small. We recognize the importance of the diversity and creativity of our unique small businesses and appreciate the role they play in our community growth and local economy.

“Small business week pays tribute to you, the wearer of many hats, the up-all-nighters, the not knowing and figuring it outers, the job creators and economic contributors,” says Danielle Carter, Economic Development Officer. “While 2020 has cancelled a lot of things, it can’t cancel the grit and determination of our small business owners.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused one of the most significant economic crises in history. The adaptability, creativity and strength of our local business community has not gone unnoticed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our recent challenges have again proven the ability of our local businesses to serve our community under difficult conditions. I have been truly grateful to all of our local entrepreneurs and their ability to innovate, adapt and support our community,” says Mayor Barry Turner. “Every time we shop locally we are creating jobs, keeping dollars in our local economy and nurturing a sense of community. Now, more than ever, it is important that we invest our support with those that have invested in Morinville. Let’s recognize our local businesses and thank them for their belief in us, and their decision to invest here in our town!”

We would like to take this time to thank our businesses for their resilience and reiterate our commitment to supporting all businesses within Morinville.