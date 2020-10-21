Woman seriously injured in collision near Gibbons

Morinville RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. north of Gibbons at Highway 28 and Township Road 572.

The serious collision involved a semi truck and a car and RCMP say the indications are that a semi-truck travelling south on Highway 28 and a car travelling north collided in the southbound lane.

STAR 3 out of Edmonton was dispatched for the call, and the female driver of the car was transported to hospital in Edmonton with critical injuries. The male driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

A collision analyst was on scene Tuesday as RCMP continue to investigate.