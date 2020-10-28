Morinville Jets ready to start a scaled-down season in a familiar place

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets will kick off a 14-game Capital Junior Hockey League season on the road Friday night against the Beaumont Chiefs and return home Sunday at 7:30 p.m. to face them again.

But don’t look for the Jets at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena. Jets President Brent Melville said the Junior B team will be playing in the former Ray McDonald Sports Center.

“We decided to back to the old rink for a few reasons,” Melville explained. “We have our own office and storage room, and we were not getting the dressing room back at Landrex. The old rink has character.”

Hitting the ice this year will be some new faces in the Jets’ lineup.

“We have six kids from the Midget AA from last year and a kid that played in the WHL last year and another kid coming back after playing Midget AAA,” Melville said.

The 14-game season will include seven home-ice games. Games can accommodate 100 spectators.

Below is the Jets 14-game schedule. Please note: Games are at the former Ray McDonald Sports Center rather than the MLC’s Landrex Arena.