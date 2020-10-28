School sports cancelled until after Christmas

by Stephen Dafoe

Four area school divisions released a joint press release Wednesday morning, announcing the cancellation of school sports.

The joint release from Conseil scolaire Centre-Nord, Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools, St. Albert Public Schools and Sturgeon Public Schools says the divisions made the joint decision to postpone all school-based extracurricular junior and senior high athletics until after Christmas.

The release says the decision was not made lightly but was necessary due to the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in area communities.

“We know how important athletics are to many of our students, and we hope to be able to provide our student-athletes with the opportunity to participate and compete later this school year,” the release reads. “We will monitor the situation in the upcoming months to determine if it is safe to resume athletics, with COVID-19 safety measures in place, in the new year.”