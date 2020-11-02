Legion Poppy Campaign now underway

by Lucie Roy The first Poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Br. 176 Morinville 2020 Poppy Campaign was presented to Mayor Barry Turner by Morinville Legion President Comrade Kelvin Kuzyk.

In attendance at the Legion was Councillors Stephen Dafoe, Lawrence Giffin and Nicole Boutestein, Legion Past President Claude Phaneuf and RCL AB.-NWT Command District 8 Commander Bob Peterson.

The Legion Poppy Campaign launches each year on the last Friday in October.

This year the poppy also reminds everyone of the special significance as Canada marks the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands and Victory in Europe (V-E).

After six years of battle the Second World War came to an end in May 1945 and Canadians played an important part.

Sgt at Arms Comrade Mark Pasqualetto spoke of the significance and history of the presentation to the few Legion members assembled.

The presentation also signals the start of Veterans’Week from 5-11 November.