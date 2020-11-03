They fell 3-1 and 6-1 against the Beaumont Chiefs in their road and home outings. The Jets accumulated 86 minutes in penalties in those two games, 68 of them in the season opener Friday night.
Ky Buchanan got the Jets’ single goal Friday night, assisted by Josh Mcrae and Dylan McFadridge. McRae got the Jets’ only goal Sunday night unassisted.
Sting start season
The Sturgeon U-15 AA Sting started their season on Halloween, a game which ended in a 0-0 draw against the St. Albert Bears. They will play the Bears again on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The Sturgeon U-18 AA Sting will start their season on the road Nov. 7 against the St. Albert Steel. They will play them again at home on Nov. 8 at 3:15 p.m.
School sports cancelled until after Christmas
Four area school divisions released a joint press release last Wednesday, announcing the cancellation of school sports.
The joint release from Conseil scolaire Centre-Nord, Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools, St. Albert Public Schools and Sturgeon Public Schools says the divisions made the joint decision to postpone all school-based extracurricular junior and senior high athletics until after Christmas.
The release says the decision was not made lightly but was necessary due to the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in area communities.
Morinville Sports Shorts is sponsored by Morinville Physical Therapy and compiled by Stephen Dafoe
