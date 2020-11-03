Morinville Sports Shorts

It was back-to-back losses for the Morinville Junior B Jets on their opening weekend.

They fell 3-1 and 6-1 against the Beaumont Chiefs in their road and home outings. The Jets accumulated 86 minutes in penalties in those two games, 68 of them in the season opener Friday night.

Ky Buchanan got the Jets’ single goal Friday night, assisted by Josh Mcrae and Dylan McFadridge. McRae got the Jets’ only goal Sunday night unassisted.