Letter: Midstream offers info on Christmas Hampers

As we head into the holiday season, most families will celebrate and enjoy Christmas but there are individuals and families in the Morinville area that are struggling to make ends meet. Just one layoff or injury is all it takes to cause a family despair especially this year due to Covid-19 it will be even tougher.

Our goal is to help everyone enjoy a hearty meal (with the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hampers) and ensure that every child receives a few gifts on Christmas day. Through the generosity of the Morinville community and surrounding area we are able to make this happen.

If you are in need of a Christmas Hamper, toys for your children,(or know of someone who is) starting Nov. 5th registration forms are available at the Midstream Thrift Store (9922 101 street, Morinville) Tuesday and Thursday between 9:30 -3:00 pm, the Morinville Library, Morinville Cultural Centre, schools, churches,and Higher Grounds coffee shop.

Every request for assistance is treated with compassion, respect and confidentiality.

Wishing you and yours a Merry Christmas

Midstream Support Society