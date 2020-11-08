15 person maximum gatherings now mandatory in all watch zone communities

With 6822 active cases as of Friday, the province issued the following mandatory measures:

The province issued what it calls “strong public health measures” on Friday due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases. Thursday saw 802 reported active cases, another 609 on Friday, and another 913 were reported on Saturday. No local numbers are available due to ongoing technical issues in the AHS system.

All Edmonton and Calgary residents should stop holding social gatherings within their homes and instead socialize in structured settings where it is easier to limit risk of exposure.

The mandatory 15-person limit on social gatherings is being expanded to all communities on the watch list. This includes Morinville and Sturgeon County.

The fine for failing to comply with health orders can be up to $1,000.

Voluntary measures include limiting cohorts to no more than three and wearing masks in the workplace unless able to safely distance are also strongly recommended for any community on the watch list, regardless of location.

The province says it is hiring roughly 380 additional contact tracing staff, bringing the contact tracing team to more than 1,100 people. Albertans are encouraged to download the ABTraceTogether, Alberta’s contact tracing app.

With the rise in numbers, COVID-19 upades will be provided seven days a week including holidays.