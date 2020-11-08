Morinville Remembrance Day service will be livestreamed

Sturgeon County and the Town of Morinville have partnered on Remembrance Day messaging this year and are encouraging residents to stand on their front porch at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

“As we are unable to gather in our traditional places this Remembrance Day, the Town of Morinville and Sturgeon County are inviting residents to stand on their front porches at 11 a.m. for two minutes, and pay their respects to those who have, and continue to fight, for our freedoms,” a press release from the two municipalities reads.

The suggestion did not sit well with some residents who expressed their views on the Town of Morinville’s Facebook post on the idea.

“I don’t need an invitation to stand on my own porch,” one commenter posted. “I’ll walk down to the cenotaph, thanks.”

While many may wish to continue to honour the longstanding local and national tradition of attending in person at the cenotaph, Morinville’s Royal Canadian Legion, Branch No. 176, encouraged residents several weeks ago to stay home.

The Legion is partnering with the Town of Morinville and this publication to livestream of the event. Residents can view the ceremony on the Legion’s Facebook page as well as Morinville Online’s Facebook page.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, dignitaries and invited guests only will be able to be within the barrier to preserve social distancing and adhere to AHS guidelines,” Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Br. 176 Morinville President Kelvin Kuzyk said in a release two weeks ago. “There will be no lunch or social functions at the Legion this year for health and safety reasons.”

Legion Sgt at Arms member Mark Pasqualetto said there would be no public Remembrance Day service, no parade and no direct participation of military units, Cadets, Guides or other organizations. The Cadets are not permitted to parade or hold vigil at the cenotaph.

Dominion Command has given all Legions a strict set of guidelines to adhere to when planning Remembrance Day ceremonies, and that includes not having children participate in the ceremony or Act of Remembrance during the pandemic.