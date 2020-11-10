Albertans invited to provide input on provincial and federal firearms policies

Albertans have two opportunities over the next couple of weeks to provide their opinions on the provincial firearms policy and what the federal firearms ban. Two online town halls will take place Nov. 17 and 23, each open to 10000 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The Government of Alberta is committed to protecting public safety and ensuring law-abiding firearms owners are respected. Recent legislation announced by the federal government would punish hard-working farmers, hunters and other lawful gun owners, while failing to address the true problem: the flow of illegal firearms throughout Canada from south of the border,” said Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu. “Albertans must be heard, and these consultations will help Alberta’s government develop a responsible firearms-use policy that deters criminals without attacking law-abiding gun owners – and in turn free up the courts for serious matters.”

The Alberta Firearms Advisory Committee is currently examining the impact of last May’s federal ban of more than 1,500 firearms and how provincial firearms policies can meet the needs of law-abiding Albertans. There are 316,791 firearms owners in the province.

Earlier this year, the province announced moving to a provincial firearms office. The government says it will begin identifying a suitable Chief Provincial Firearms Offic this winter, with the position operational by next summer.

“This engagement will help the committee develop recommendations on how the province of Alberta can better assert itself in areas of provincial jurisdiction,” said Alberta Firearms Advisory Committee Chair Michaela Glasgo, MLA for Borrks-Medicine Hat. “Alberta’s long history of responsible firearms ownership by law-abiding citizens deserves respect; so do Albertans’ property rights. The committee will also make recommendations on how a Chief Provincial Firearms Officer can strengthen the administration of the firearms program to improve services for gun owners.”

The Alberta Firearms Advisory Committee website has information on participating in the upcoming town halls.