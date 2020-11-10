The week in photos

Above: Roseridge Landfill Commission partnered with Sturgeon Victim Services on Friday to host an electronics recycling event in the Morinville Community Culturl Centre’s parking lot from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. In that two hour window, 77 vehicles brought a wide variety of electronics to be recycled. Proceeds from the material will assist Sturgeon Victim Services. Participants were also offered an opportunity to provide input on improving the landfill. – Photo courtesy Roseridge Landfill Commission.

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176 volunteers were out Saturday and Sunday at No Frill and Sobeys with poppy trays. Steve and Maxine Butt were at Sobeys on Saturday morning with poppies and poppy stickers for the kids. – Lucie Roy Photo