Letter: New Provincial mandatory measures affect operations at the Morinville Leisure Centre Effective Friday, November 13

Nov 12, 2020 admin COVID-19, Editorial & Opinion, Letters, Local News, Morinville 0

submitted by the Town of Morinville


Morinville, AB – On Thursday, November 12, the Government of Alberta implemented community-specific, time-limited and mandatory measures that have impacted the Morinville Leisure Centre.  Effective Friday, November 13, there is a ban on all indoor group fitness classes and team sport activities until November 27.

The Morinville Leisure Centre will remain open for the following areas:

  • Walking/running track
  • Fitness Centre (cardio equipment and weights)
  • Fieldhouse (2 basketball hoops/1 player per net, badminton and pickleball)
  • Meeting Rooms
  • Children’s Play Space

 

Due to this recent announcement, we have adjusted our hours of operation as follows:

HOURS OF OPERATIONS
November 13 – 14 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
November 15 – 16 CLOSED
November 17 – 21 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
November 22 – 23 CLOSED
November 24 – 28 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All guests of the Morinville Leisure Centre MUST pre-book their spot to utilize any of the amenities. You can book your workout or play at:  www.morinville.ca/mlc.

We ask all guests to:

  • Wear ace coverings in all multi-use areas.  Once you have arrived at your destination, you may take your face covering off if safe to do so
  • Please use the hand sanitizer provided as you enter the facility and before you exit;
  • Follow physical distancing and traffic flow signs and ensure you maintain a distance of at least 2 metres (6 feet) from others, at 3 metres (9 feet) if the activity is high intensity;
  • Please do not visit the Morinville Leisure Centre if you are feeling unwell.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply