Letter: New Provincial mandatory measures affect operations at the Morinville Leisure Centre Effective Friday, November 13

submitted by the Town of Morinville
Morinville, AB – On Thursday, November 12, the Government of Alberta implemented community-specific, time-limited and mandatory measures that have impacted the Morinville Leisure Centre. Effective Friday, November 13, there is a ban on all indoor group fitness classes and team sport activities until November 27.
The Morinville Leisure Centre will remain open for the following areas:
- Walking/running track
- Fitness Centre (cardio equipment and weights)
- Fieldhouse (2 basketball hoops/1 player per net, badminton and pickleball)
- Meeting Rooms
- Children’s Play Space
Due to this recent announcement, we have adjusted our hours of operation as follows:
|HOURS OF OPERATIONS
|November 13 – 14
|6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|November 15 – 16
|CLOSED
|November 17 – 21
|6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|November 22 – 23
|CLOSED
|November 24 – 28
|6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
All guests of the Morinville Leisure Centre MUST pre-book their spot to utilize any of the amenities. You can book your workout or play at: www.morinville.ca/mlc.
We ask all guests to:
- Wear ace coverings in all multi-use areas. Once you have arrived at your destination, you may take your face covering off if safe to do so
- Please use the hand sanitizer provided as you enter the facility and before you exit;
- Follow physical distancing and traffic flow signs and ensure you maintain a distance of at least 2 metres (6 feet) from others, at 3 metres (9 feet) if the activity is high intensity;
- Please do not visit the Morinville Leisure Centre if you are feeling unwell.
Be the first to comment