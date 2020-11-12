Letter: New Provincial mandatory measures affect operations at the Morinville Leisure Centre Effective Friday, November 13

submitted by the Town of Morinville



Morinville, AB – On Thursday, November 12, the Government of Alberta implemented community-specific, time-limited and mandatory measures that have impacted the Morinville Leisure Centre. Effective Friday, November 13, there is a ban on all indoor group fitness classes and team sport activities until November 27.

The Morinville Leisure Centre will remain open for the following areas:

Walking/running track

Fitness Centre (cardio equipment and weights)

Fieldhouse (2 basketball hoops/1 player per net, badminton and pickleball)

Meeting Rooms

Children’s Play Space

Due to this recent announcement, we have adjusted our hours of operation as follows:

HOURS OF OPERATIONS November 13 – 14 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. November 15 – 16 CLOSED November 17 – 21 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. November 22 – 23 CLOSED November 24 – 28 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All guests of the Morinville Leisure Centre MUST pre-book their spot to utilize any of the amenities. You can book your workout or play at: www.morinville.ca/mlc.

We ask all guests to: