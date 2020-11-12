Morinville Remembers

photos by Lucie Roy

Like many community’s Morinville’s Remebrance Day observance took on a different form this year. Sturgeon County and Morinville joined in asking residents to stand on their porches to remember.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 176 held their traditional ceremony with a small number of dignitaries. The service was streamed on The Legion’s Facebook page and shared by both the Town of Morinville and this publication, the former conducting the livestream, the latter lending video gear for the event.

Above is the Legion’s livestream. Below some photos of the event and a gallery of other shots from around town.

Legion members Orest and Marilynne Kuchta. Their son is currently serving in the military

Legion members and veterans formed up on parade

Singing of O Canada and the Royal Anthem by Lorraine Demers.

Padre Greg Fraser

Trumpeter Daniel Lund Rachinski

Morinville Legion Sgt-at-Arms Comrade Mark Pasqualetto

RCL- AB.-NWT Command District 8 Commander Bob Peterson as emcee and Sturgeon County Deputy Mayor Toms at the mic.

Lions Club of Morinville President Tina Gougeon and Legion Br. 176 Vice President Claude Phaneuf laying wreaths.

Lions Club of Morinville President Tina Gougeon laying a wreath. on behalf of the Lions Club.

Paying respects.

Legion Vice President Claude Phaneuf laying a wreath on behalf of the Legion

Mayor Barry Turner laying a wreath on behalf of Morinville

Sturgeon County Deputy Mayor Kristin Toms to lay a wreath. on behalf of the County

The Honourable Dale Nally to lay a wreath. on behalf of Alberta -Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity and MLA Morinville- St. Albert.

The Honourable Dane Lloyd MP- Sturgeon River Parkland to lay the wreath on behalf of Canada.

RCMP – Laying a wreath on behalf of the Queen.

Group photo

Some gathered to partake in the Remembrance Day service.