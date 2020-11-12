Restaurants and bars to close at 11, sports and fitness curbed for next two weeks

by Stephen Dafoe

The province announced targeted health measures Thursday afternoon to curb what Dr. Deena Hinshaw said is the rapid growth of COVID-19 in Alberta and protect the health system.

The government says hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions are at their highest point since the pandemic began. There are 225 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 51 in intensive care.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths to date is 393.

As of Thursday, there are 8,305 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Morinville’s case numbers are 30 as of Thursday and Sturgeon County is at 38 active cases.

“We must take action at this critical point to contain the rapid growth of COVID-19 in our province,” said Premier Jason Kenney. “Through our actions, we can support the health-care system, keep schools open, protect vulnerable Albertans and keep the economy operating throughout the province. This is our chance. If Albertans respond to these and other public health guidelines now, we won’t need more restrictive measures in the future.”

NEW MANDATORY MEASURES

EFFECTIVE NOV. 13, all restaurants, bars, lounges and pubs in regions under enhanced status must cease liquor sales by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m. The restriction will remain in place until Nov. 27.

There will also be a two-week ban on indoor group fitness classes, team sport activities and group performance activities in Edmonton and surrounding areas, Calgary and surrounding areas, Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray, Red Deer and Lethbridge.

The following measures apply to all regions.