What’s Cooking?: A wholesome recipe the whole family can enjoy

Try this easy recipe and add a little variety to your family's life (and tastebuds) this winter.
This is the best savoury recipe for those with less of a sweet tooth and used best as a bread side for chili and other dishes. This cornbread is made with cheese, chives, popcorn and a mix of the perfect blend of herbs. It’s also quick and easy to make.
Herbed Popcorn Cornbread
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
1 1/4 cups (300 mL) all-purpose flour
3/4 cup (175 mL) cornmeal
1/4 cup (60 mL) sugar
2 tsp (10 mL) baking powder
1/2 tsp (2 mL) dried oregano
1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt, pepper and garlic powder
2 eggs, at room temperature
1 cup (250 mL) milk, at room temperature
1/3 cup (75 mL) unsalted butter, melted
1/2 cup (125 mL) shredded cheddar cheese
4 slices bacon, cooked and chopped
2 green onions, thinly sliced
2 tbsp (30 mL) finely chopped fresh parsley
1 tbsp (15 mL) finely chopped fresh chives
1/2 bag (220 g bag) Orville Redenbacher ready-to-eat sweet and salty kettlecorn popcorn with no artificial colours or flavours
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). In large bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, oregano, salt, pepper and garlic powder until well combined.
2. In separate bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and butter until blended; stir into flour mixture just until moistened. Fold in cheese, bacon, green onions, parsley and chives; fold in popcorn.
3. Scrape into greased 9-inch (23 cm) square baking pan; smooth top.
4. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown and cornbread springs back when touched lightly in centre. Transfer to rack; let cool completely or serve warm.
