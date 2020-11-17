 Gibbons winner nets $100,000 EXTRA prize 

submitted

Brian Pattison is basking in a $100,000 windfall thanks to the EXTRA on his WESTERN MAX ticket for the October 2 draw.

Pattison picked up his winning ticket as part of a $24 Super Pack from the Fas Gas at 4912 50th Avenue in Gibbons the day before the draw. He found out that the EXTRA on his ticket matched the last six digits of the winning number – 4730224 – a couple of days later on October 5 when he used a ticket checker at another local gas station.

Then, he checked his ticket again. And again. Four times on the store ticket checker, and another half a dozen times using the Lotto Spot! app. Even after all that checking, Pattison says he wasn’t sure he’d be able to convince his friends and family he was a winner.

“I just thought ‘nobody’s going to believe me!’” he laughed while claiming his prize.

Pattison was indeed a winner though, and now that he’s claimed his windfall, he says he’s going to put the money toward a down payment for a new home and maybe a new vehicle.