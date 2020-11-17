Letter: Christmas Hamper Project underway

The Knights of Columbus St. Anne Council, on behalf of St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Parish, The Midstream Support Society and the Morinville Food Bank, are pleased to announce that they will be coordinating the Christmas Hamper Project for Morinville and District once again this year. Last year over 100 hampers containing food and numerous children’s toys and gifts were distributed to needy families in Morinville and local area. The success of this project relies on the generosity and co-operation of the churches, service groups, businesses, and countless individuals in our communities.

The Knights of Columbus welcome your support through donations of children’s toys and gifts to the following drop-off sites: Bumper-to-Bumper/Home Hardware, Scotia Bank, Royal Bank, and Servus Credit Union. Residents are reminded to please donate children’s gifts that are new or in excellent condition (unwrapped please).

Financial contributions may be directed to the office of St. Jean Baptiste Church or Bumper-to-Bumper. Cheques are made to the St Jean Baptiste Parish (income tax receipts will be issued). This year, due to COVID 19, monies raised will be used to purchase grocery cards from local grocery stores instead of the traditional hamper of fresh food. Any surplus funds will be distributed to local schools for their lunch programs.

Individuals and families who are eligible to receive Christmas Hampers are contacted by Social Services. Anyone who requires assistance should phone 780-939-3953 (Midstream Store) or 780-939-4361 (Town of Morinville). Residents of Morinville who are aware of individuals or families in need of assistance should not hesitate to phone on their behalf. Those who are eligible to receive Christmas Hampers and / or gifts should phone one of the numbers listed above no later than Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Distribution is planned for Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. This year pickups will be available at the Helping Hand store between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Please note that due to COVID 19 restrictions there may be short notice changes to this program.

Keeping Christ in Christmas

Pat Earles, Project Co-ordinator