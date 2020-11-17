Morinville author and musician receives County award

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville resident Riley Quinn received the Sturgeon County Youth Council’s The Building Blocks of the Community Award over the weekend for his work with the Morinville Community High School drama department and for the impact of his writing on youth.

Quinn has a long tradition of working with MCHS’s annual theatrical production and is the Lost Boys trilogy author. Two volumes in the trilogy are now in print, and the third is in the works.

“I think it’s very important for young people to be supported in their passions and encouraged to grow as artists and performers,” Quinn said of giving back to the community. “I had some amazing mentors in my youth, so it means a lot to me to be able to pay that positivity forward.”

Quinn said he received the nomination letter back in March. COVID-19 put things on hold, but in November, he received an email that the award was coming to his doorstep.

“It really means a lot that they cared to make sure the recipients were still acknowledged,” Quinn said. “It’s a huge honour. I’d like to thank everyone involved, especially Skylar Biossonnault, who nominated me.

“It’s very special to know that people care enough to acknowledge something I love to do. Working with youth has been a long-time passion for me, and I feel very fortunate to get to volunteer with the amazing MCHS drama department.”

Quinn went on to say it has been incredible, as an author, to see the response from area teens as he has released the Lost Boys Trilogy over the past few years.”