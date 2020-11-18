Little Warriors founder releases new book

by Stephen Dafoe

Little Warriors founder Glori Meldrum has released a new book, the proceeds of which will support Little Warriors who run the Be Brave Ranch, a specialized, intensive, trauma informed, evidence-based treatment centre focused on helping children who have been sexually abused, as well as their families.

Warrior is a tell-all memoir that follows Meldrum’s story, transforming her childhood trauma into the development of a world-class treatment facility for children who have been sexually abused.

“It’s an important time to share my story,” Meldrum said. “I want everyone who’s struggling right now, with trauma, the pandemic, loss of normal life, loss of loved ones, to know they can rise above and even thrive in the face of deep pain and adversity.”

Meldrum’s journey, captured int he book tells her story as an impoverished and sexually abused child to a national award-winning philanthropist and businesswoman. Warrior demonstrates our capacity to choose how we relate to suffering, and how we can use it to create unprecedented change in the lives of others. The book is written from a place of vulnerability, compassion and self-awareness, leaving the reader with a strong sense of our human potential for greatness.

Proceeds from the sale of Warrior go to Little Warriors. The book is available for purchase on Amazon Canada and at glorimeldrum.com.