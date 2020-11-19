Morinville Christmas Market goes virtual

by Stephen Dafoe

The annual Christmas Market, originally scheduled for this weekend and next, was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. But the Morinville Farmers’ Market and Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce have taken the event online with a Facebook group.

Chamber Manager Roberta Pawluk told Morinville Online that for $50, merchats can make unlimited posts of their products on the group. As of Wednesday evening, the group had in excess of 650 followers and about 50 vendors.

Purchasers can arrange for pick up or delivery directly from the vendor; however in the case of food items, they must be picked up at the Chamber office. Pawluk said the Chamber will have food pickup for food every second week.”

“Unfortunately, due to COVID, we weren’t able to have our live and in-person market,” Pawluk said. “Over half [of the vendors] are local. A lot of them are regular vendors from the market.”

The market runs until Dec. 23.

You can view what is available online at the Morinville Christmas Market – Presented by Morinville Farmers’ Market

The Chambe ris also doing an Advent Calendar with business where they will have two special offers from local businesses each day on the Chamber website at https://morinvillechamber.com.