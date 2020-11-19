Operation Christmas Child packing shoeboxes this weekend

Operation Christmas Child will have volunteers at the Father’s House Church on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and they are looking to Morinville and area families to join them in the effort.

Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization that has been in existence since 1970. They run the Operation Christmas Child program that has people filling shoeboxes with gift items for children in developing countries. To date, the organization says it has provided assistance to more than 135 million children.

Father’s House congregation member Debbie Froese has been a volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse for the past 25 years and went to Costa Rica last year to distribute shoeboxes of gifts collected last Christmas for children.

Froese and the other organizers of Saturday’s event are hoping people will make a difference int he lives of children around the world. Participants can attend the event and pack a shoebox with pre-purchased items. The cost per shoe box is $25 plus $10 shipping and handling.

Participants are asked to wear a mask. Covid precautions are in effect for the event.

More information is available online or by calling Debbie Froese at 780-920-5945.

Boxes can also be picked up and dropped off at Higher Grounds Espresso Bar in downtown Morinville.