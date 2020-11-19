St. Albert RCMP investigating shooting incident

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On November 18, 2020, at approximately 1:44 p.m., St. Albert RCMP responded to a call where a male had sustained a gun shot wound at an unknown location and was being transported to the Sturgeon Hospital. For precautionary measures, the Sturgeon Hospital chose to initiate their own Lock Down.

St. Albert RCMP have determined the shooting occurred in the South parking lot of the Century Casino near Carswell Street. It was determined early in the investigation that this was an isolated incident and the general public was not at risk. The male victim is in stable condition and the police investigation is ongoing. St. Albert General Investigation Section (GIS) have taken carriage of the investigation.

St. Albert RCMP are looking to speak with anyone that was in the Century Casino parking lot between 1:00.p.m. and 2:00.p.m. that may have information to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who has information on any crime is asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play.