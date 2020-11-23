Silent Auction event raises $15,000 for Santa Store

by Stephen Dafoe & Lucie Roy

Recent provincial COVID-19 changes prompted a change in format for the 23rd Annual Santa Store Auction in support of the Midstream Support Society. Instead of a one-evening live auction, organizers held a two-day silent auction over the weekend.

Bidding took place Friday, Nov. 20, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. When all was tallied, the auction raised $11320. Another $2523 was raised from the 50/50, and $880 from a liquor raffle. The Lions’ Meat Draw generated another $500 for an event total of $15,223 for the Santa Store.



The Food Bank also received $600 in assistance from those who booked tables for Saturday night.

“Children are feeling the uneasiness and worry that is overflowing around them. Hopefully, making Christmas somewhat normal by Santa bringing gifts under the tree will give at least a little positive experience,” organizer Joyce Preeper told Morinville Online in an October interview about the event.

The annual auction has been a popular Morinville event for more than two decades and is the charity’s largest revenue source to help families in need provide a Christmas experience for their children. Last year’s event raised more than $18,000.

Those still wishing to make financial donations to the cause can email jpreeper@shaw.ca or by calling Joyce Preeper at 780-939-4307.



Tina Gougeon hard at work getting everything ready for the silent auction. – Lucie Roy Photo