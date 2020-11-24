Morinville Fish & Game Association relaunching youth group

Above: Making leather wallets and birdhouses are among the activities the Morinville Fish and Game Association’s Youth Group take part in. Members work on their projects in this 2019 file photo.

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Fish and Game Association is looking to relaunch their Youth group for youth between the ages of 12 and 15. The first meeting will be at the Morinville Fish & Game Clubhouse on 107 Street on Dec. 1, and meetings will take place on the first Tuesday of the month thereafter.

“The group is a monthly gathering of young participants who wish to explore their interests in outdoor recreation while working to develop skills by participating in many different activities,” wrote organizers Shane Allan and Mitch Johnsen in response to questions from Morinville Online.

“We are relaunching this program because we believe that the younger generation, especially within this community, has lots of enthusiasm for outdoor recreation. We believe it is an important program, which provides tons of value and exposes individuals to activities they might not otherwise have access to.”

Members of the Youth Group will need to be members of the association. The annual membership is $15 for youth or $45 for a family membership.

The Morinville Fish and Game Association has long worked with youth. Along with other outdoor clubs, MFGA help with Narrow Lake Conservation Camp, a camp that provides opportunities for many youths who might not have the chance otherwise to experience the outdoors in a safe atmosphere.

“For any youth that would like to be involved, we will be having guest speakers come in throughout the year, small projects, and some field trips,” the organizers said. “We are hoping to teach the youth practical outdoor skills, which we hope they can use and build on for the rest of their lives.”

Both Allen and Johnsen have formal experience with teaching and counselling in the fields of conservation, sustainability, and ecology in addition to being avid outdoor enthusiasts.

“We have tons of great ideas which we think the youth will absolutely love, and we are very excited to share them.”

All meetings will follow Alberta Health Services protocols regarding COVID—19. Registration will be limited in capacity.

For more info on the youth group, contact Shane Allan at sjallan29@gmail.com or Mitch Johnsen at mjohnsenxd@gmail.com . For more information on the Morinville Fish and Game Association, visit http://morinvillefishandgame.com.