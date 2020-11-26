Morinville Museum ready for Christmas

by Lucie Roy

The Musee Morinville Museum is ready for the festive season and are handing out toques.

They have been busy decorating and also have limited amounts left of the Town Take & Make Christmas Tree Ornaments for pick-up. The three decorations to choose from are a Unicorn, Dinosaur or Christmas Sweater tree ornament, as well as the Santa & Mrs. Claus Pajama Design Contest kit.

They have about seven kits left as of Thursday afternoon and the MCCC is all out.

As an alternative, Museum Coordinator Donna Garrett said they are offering the museum small toque ornament making kits which were left over from last year.

Garrett said the old time Parlour has been decorated, the miniature village set up and the tree in the Beauty and Barber Shop display room has also been decorated.