Leisure Centre open, Cultural Centre closed – Town update on facilities

submitted by Town of Morinville

On November 24, 2020, the Government of Alberta announced a state of public health emergency, along with new public health measures. These new public health measures apply to the Edmonton Zone, which includes Morinville, are needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Based on these measures, the Town of Morinville has made the following changes to our facilities:

Morinville Leisure Centre:

Hours of Operations Tuesday – Saturday – 6am – 8pm

No group fitness programming

No group sport activities

No badminton and pickleball options

Closed – Children’s Play Space presented by Atlas Homes

Ice and Court rentals for 1 on 1 sessions only – must be pre booked

No public meeting room rentals

No changes to current booking procedures for individual use of fitness equipment or walking track

Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC)

Effective Today, November 27, 2020, at 5 p.m. the MCCC will be closed until further notice. All appointments with Family and Community Services will be done virtually.

Morinville Town Office

Morinville Town Office remains open. As per the mandatory face coverings bylaw, visitors are required to wear a face covering.

RCMP Detachment

Effective Monday, November 30, the Morinville RCMP Detachment will be closed to the public from 11:45 AM to 1:00 PM.

The Town of Morinville will continue to closely monitor the public health measures and will provide further information should additional changes be necessary.

Publisher’s Note: Morinville Community Library and Museum remain open with COVID-19 precautions in place.